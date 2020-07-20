Kadhimi’s visit to KSA is postponed

2020/07/20 | 09:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Saudi Arabia announced, on Monday morning, the postponement of the planned visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Riyadh, until King Salman is discharged from hospital.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said “Saudi Arabia appreciates that the Iraqi prime will visit KSA as the first foreign country visit after he took office, but due to the presence of King Salman in the hospitals and in coordination with Iraqi officials, the visit was postponed.”

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Monday admitted to The King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre in Riyadh for some tests, according to a statement issued by the royal court.It’s scheduled that After Saudi Arabia; Al-Kadhimi will visit Iran and the United States.