Iran executes man convicted of spying on U.S.

2020/07/20 | 09:18 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ Iran executed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd convicted of providing information to the United States and Israel about a prominent Revolutionary Guard general who killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq. The judiciary spokesman, Gholam Hossein Ismaili said that Majd, who lived in Syria, Shared information with the CIA and the Mossad about Iranian advisors and the Ministry of Defense and the Quds Force."

