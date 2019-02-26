عربي | كوردى
Saudi Arabia to implement projects for stability in Iraq: KSRelief
2019/02/26 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The King Salman Humanitarian

Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) will

work to implement service projects on the ground in Iraq, which will contribute

to restoring stability to the liberated areas and providing

humanitarian support to displaced families, the center's head said.This came during a meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad between

Minister of Displacement and Migration Nofal Mousa, Saudi Ambassador to Iraq

Abd al-Aziz al-Shammari, and the delegation of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and

Relief Center.Shammari praised the role played by the Displacement

and Migration Ministry, expressing his country's readiness to provide support

to Iraq in coordination with the Iraqi government represented by the ministry, through

a number of projects to help the displaced and returnees and meet their needs

in all governorates of the country.







