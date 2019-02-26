Saudi Arabia to implement projects for stability in Iraq: KSRelief

2019/02/26 | 22:25
The King Salman Humanitarian
Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) will
work to implement service projects on the ground in Iraq, which will contribute
to restoring stability to the liberated areas and providing
humanitarian support to displaced families, the center's head said.This came during a meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad between
Minister of Displacement and Migration Nofal Mousa, Saudi Ambassador to Iraq
Abd al-Aziz al-Shammari, and the delegation of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and
Relief Center.Shammari praised the role played by the Displacement
and Migration Ministry, expressing his country's readiness to provide support
to Iraq in coordination with the Iraqi government represented by the ministry, through
a number of projects to help the displaced and returnees and meet their needs
in all governorates of the country.
