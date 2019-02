Saudi Arabia to implement projects for stability in Iraq: KSRelief

2019/02/26 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The King Salman HumanitarianAid and Relief Center (KSRelief) willwork to implement service projects on the ground in Iraq, which will contributeto restoring stability to the liberated areas and providinghumanitarian support to displaced families, the center's head said.This came during a meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad betweenMinister of Displacement and Migration Nofal Mousa, Saudi Ambassador to IraqAbd al-Aziz al-Shammari, and the delegation of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid andRelief Center.Shammari praised the role played by the Displacementand Migration Ministry, expressing his country's readiness to provide supportto Iraq in coordination with the Iraqi government represented by the ministry, througha number of projects to help the displaced and returnees and meet their needsin all governorates of the country.