Covid-19: 14 million cases worldwide

2020/07/20 | 09:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The latest DATA reported by Reuters showed that more than 14.35 million cases were registered worldwide, and 601320 died.

Covid-19 infections have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first discovered in China in December 2019, according to Reuters.

The United States topped the list with 139995 fatalities, and 3,727,928cases.And Brazil came in second place with 78,772 fatalities, and 2,047,860 cases.India ranked third with 26816 fatalities and 1,077,618 cases.Russia is the fourth, with 12,247 fatalities and 765,437 cases.South Africa ranks the Fifth, with 4948 fatalities and 350,879 cases.Mexico ranks the seventh with 38888 fatalities and 338,913 casesBritain ranks the ninth with 45273 fatalities and 324,679 casesSpain ranks the tenth with 28420 fatalities and 278,109 casesItaly ranks the fourteenth with 35042 fatalitiesFrance ranks the sixteenth with 30152 fatalities and 209,612 cases