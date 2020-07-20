The PM office declares about Al-Kadhimi’s visit to KSA

2020/07/20 | 10:54 - Source: Shafaq News



Earlier today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud annouced the postponement of the planned visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Riyadh, until King Salman is discharged from hospital.Adding that "Saudi Arabia appreciates that the Iraqi prime will visit KSA as the first foreign country visit after he took office, but due to the presence of King Salman in the hospitals and in coordination with Iraqi officials, the visit was postponed."Saudi Arabia's King Salman, 84 years old admitted to The King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre in Riyadh for some tests, according to a statement issued by the royal court.It's scheduled that After Saudi Arabia; Al-Kadhimi will visit Iran and the United States. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The media office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed, on Monday morning, the postponement of the planned visit to Saudi Arabia due to health situation of the King.A statement issued by the office said "Decided to postpone the prime minister's scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia to the earliest date and at a mutually suitable time."According to the statement, Al-Kadhimi called the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, wishing the wellness to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

