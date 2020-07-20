Military talks between ministry of defense and Peshmerga

2020/07/20 | 11:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the delegation of the Ministry of Defense arrived on Monday morning in Erbil, to hold talks with the Peshmerga Ministry regarding the security of conflict areas between Baghdad and the region, and to counter ISIS activity there.

The talks will be attended by a delegation from the International Alliance.

It’s noteworthy that, On July 13, a high-level security and intelligence coordination between the anti-terrorist forces and the Peshmerga took place during a military operation to prosecute ISIS in Diyala Governorate.