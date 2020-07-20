First statement by Al-Kadhimi after postponing the visit

2020/07/20 | 12:30 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Monday that he is looking forward to visiting Saudi Arabia.This came a few hours after the postponement of the scheduled visit to Riyadh, due to an urgent health condition of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.Al-Kadhimi tweeted "I look forward to the discharge of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques from the hospital in full health and wellness as soon as possible, so that I can visit the KSA and check on him personally."He added, "The relations between Iraq and the Kingdom are solid and firm, and I am optimistic about its future."

