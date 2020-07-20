An ISIS leader is arrested in Diyala

A security source in Diyala said today, Monday, that a leader of ISIS has been arrested in the north of the governorate.The commander of "Nida'a Diyala" brigade, Fattah al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News agency, that joint forces from the Brigade 18 of the Iraqi Army and Al-Hashd Al-Ashaeri made a specific operation in the areas of "Aisha Camp" in the Hemrin Mountains, north of Diyala which led to arrest an ISIS leader, took to be investigated.The Aisha camp is the largest ISIS camp on the outskirts of Diyala, which was rehabilitated recently by ISIS members.Despite many security operations, The northern border areas of Diyala with Kirkuk are still under ISIS control.

