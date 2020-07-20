Joint Operations Command stated new details

2020/07/20 | 13:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced, on Monday, the details of its meeting with the Peshmerga Ministry in Erbil.

The command said in a statement, "Today the meeting of the Higher Coordinating Committee between the Joint Operations and the Peshmerga discussed the ways to enhancing coordination in combating terrorism and finding a joint working mechanism in the disputed areas”.The statement added that cooperation with the Peshmerga forces to confront ISIS will take place"To confront ISIS, we need all the forces," a spokesman for the operations, Yahya Rasoul, told reporters in Erbil, including a reporter of Shafaq News agency.He added, “ISIS is taking advantage of the security vacuum in the region to carry out its operations, and for this it is necessary to cooperate altogether.”Earlier, A delegation of the Ministry of Defense arrived on Monday morning in Erbil, to hold talks with the Peshmerga Ministry regarding the security of conflict areas between Baghdad and the region, and to counter ISIS activity there.The talks will be attended by a delegation from the International Alliance.It’s noteworthy that, On July 13, a high-level security and intelligence coordination between the anti-terrorist forces and the Peshmerga took place during a military operation to prosecute ISIS in Diyala Governorate.