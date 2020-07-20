Iranian Foreign Ministry: open to dialogue with all countries

2020/07/20 | 13:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iran expressed today, Monday its "constant readiness" to dialogue with all the regional states, to resolve "misunderstandings and conflicts".“Regarding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we have repeatedly mentioned that the Islamic Republic is always ready for dialogue and cooperation with all the countries and it has always wanted Stability, security and peace in the region”, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Moussaoui, who accompanied the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif in his visit to Iraq.

He continued, "Despite these circumstances, Iran always believes in dialogue between the countries of the region away from foreign interference, because it is the only way to achieve stability and restore security, and even economic prosperity for the region."

Abbas Mousavi stated that “if we have strong countries then we have a strong region, so we can certainly cooperate with each other to stay strong”.

Earlier, Iranian press reports linked Zarif's visit to Baghdad and Al-Kadhimi’s visit to KSA, considered as an attempt by Al-Kadhimi to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh to ease tension.

But Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that Al-Kadhimi's visit to the Kingdom was postponed, after King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday.The Iranian News website, Waqae Al-Youm, stated that Zarif’s meeting with the new Iraqi government headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi “is the key to opening up negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.”

The website added, "These serial meetings of Al-Kadhimi in the two countries can be considered a mediation."