Demonstration in Dhi Qar to dismiss the Kaimakam

2020/07/20 | 14:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / residents in Souk Al-Shuyoukh district in Dhi Qar Governorate demonstrated today, Monday, asking the Kaimakam to resign.This came in a time when the governorate witnessed protests for the energy distributers.The reporter of Shafaq News agency in Dhi Qar said that the people in Souk al-Shuyoukh demonstrated to demand the removal of Kaimakam, and altercations took place which resulted to close the street.” He added that another demonstration of Dhi Qar electricity distribution employees for not receiving their salaries for six months, indicating that this demonstration comes within the demonstrations that were launched in the southern governorates in protest against the government due to the delay in the payment of financial dues of workers.

The Governor of Dhi Qar, Nazem Hamid Al-Waeli ordered, yesterday, Saturday, to dismiss four prominent officials and accept a fifth resignation without explaining the reasons.it’s noteworthy that The central and southern governorates have been witnessing continuous demonstrations against the power outage not paying the salaries of the employees.