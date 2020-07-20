A 70 million dollars project in Kurdistan

2020/07/20 | 14:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News /the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani, on Monday, laid the first stone for a 3 goals project in Duhok Governorate at a cost of 70 billion Iraqi dinars, about 70 million US dollars.The project can accommodate more than 500 factories and warehouses in three sectors industry, agriculture and commerce.Barzani said “this project is the third carried out by the regional government in nine days throughout the region, and will provide job opportunities for thousands of citizens in Kurdistan.”