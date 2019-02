Halbousi vows to pursue terrorists following Anbar attack

2019/02/26 | 23:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Tuesday stressed theimportance of the consolidation of efforts to keep the victory against ISIS,adding that criminals will be pursued lawfully everywhere.This came as Halbousi received a delegation from Najaf province consistingof families of those killed in the terrorist attack near al-Tharthar Lake,which led to the death of a number of fishermen by ISIS elements."Theincident took place last Friday night, when ISIS militants using small boatsdocked near a group of fishermen at the edge of the lake, which is located some 50km north of the city of Fallujah, and shot the men dead before they blew theirbodies up and set fire to their cars," a source told Xinhua on conditionof anonymity.The victims turned out to be from the holy Shiite city of Najaf,some 160 km south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the source said, adding thatthe remnants of torn bodies were transferred to the main hospital of Fallujah,some 50 km west of Baghdad.Thelake and surrounding areas were once under control of the ISIS group when theextremist militants seized large swathes of Iraqi territories in June 2014.