Halbousi vows to pursue terrorists following Anbar attack

2019/02/26 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Tuesday stressed the
importance of the consolidation of efforts to keep the victory against ISIS,
adding that criminals will be pursued lawfully everywhere.This came as Halbousi received a delegation from Najaf province consisting
of families of those killed in the terrorist attack near al-Tharthar Lake,
which led to the death of a number of fishermen by ISIS elements."The
incident took place last Friday night, when ISIS militants using small boats
docked near a group of fishermen at the edge of the lake, which is located some 50
km north of the city of Fallujah, and shot the men dead before they blew their
bodies up and set fire to their cars," a source told Xinhua on condition
of anonymity.The victims turned out to be from the holy Shiite city of Najaf,
some 160 km south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the source said, adding that
the remnants of torn bodies were transferred to the main hospital of Fallujah,
some 50 km west of Baghdad.The
lake and surrounding areas were once under control of the ISIS group when the
extremist militants seized large swathes of Iraqi territories in June 2014.
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Tuesday stressed the
importance of the consolidation of efforts to keep the victory against ISIS,
adding that criminals will be pursued lawfully everywhere.This came as Halbousi received a delegation from Najaf province consisting
of families of those killed in the terrorist attack near al-Tharthar Lake,
which led to the death of a number of fishermen by ISIS elements."The
incident took place last Friday night, when ISIS militants using small boats
docked near a group of fishermen at the edge of the lake, which is located some 50
km north of the city of Fallujah, and shot the men dead before they blew their
bodies up and set fire to their cars," a source told Xinhua on condition
of anonymity.The victims turned out to be from the holy Shiite city of Najaf,
some 160 km south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the source said, adding that
the remnants of torn bodies were transferred to the main hospital of Fallujah,
some 50 km west of Baghdad.The
lake and surrounding areas were once under control of the ISIS group when the
extremist militants seized large swathes of Iraqi territories in June 2014.