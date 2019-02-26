عربي | كوردى
Halbousi vows to pursue terrorists following Anbar attack
2019/02/26 | 23:30
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Tuesday stressed the

importance of the consolidation of efforts to keep the victory against ISIS,

adding that criminals will be pursued lawfully everywhere.This came as Halbousi received a delegation from Najaf province consisting

of families of those killed in the terrorist attack near al-Tharthar Lake,

which led to the death of a number of fishermen by ISIS elements."The

incident took place last Friday night, when ISIS militants using small boats

docked near a group of fishermen at the edge of the lake, which is located some 50

km north of the city of Fallujah, and shot the men dead before they blew their

bodies up and set fire to their cars," a source told Xinhua on condition

of anonymity.The victims turned out to be from the holy Shiite city of Najaf,

some 160 km south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the source said, adding that

the remnants of torn bodies were transferred to the main hospital of Fallujah,

some 50 km west of Baghdad.The

lake and surrounding areas were once under control of the ISIS group when the

extremist militants seized large swathes of Iraqi territories in June 2014.
