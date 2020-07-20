Warning of sectarian strife in Al-Tarmia

2020/07/20 | 16:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news / the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, warned today, Monday, of “sectarian strife" in Al-Tarmia, north of Baghdad, stressing "we will address this matter."

Al-Kadhimi said in a statement received by Shafaq news agency that the efforts made by our forces to track down the terrorist cells are appreciated.

He added that "the people of the districts are our sons, and our forces are working hard to protect them," noting that "it’s rejected to spread rumors about our heroic forces.”

He pointed out that "our forces that have amazing victories in fighting terrorism will do its best to maintain the security of our citizens in all cities."

Earlier, the brigade commander of the 59th brigade in the Iraqi Army General Ali Ghaidan was killed in Al-Tarmia district in Baghdad, while a security source reported that all entrances and exits of the district were closed after the attack.

Later, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, issued an urgent directive to arrest the killers of the commander.