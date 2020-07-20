Covid-19: 2163 new cases and 88 fatalities in Iraq today

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, 16498 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 809522.
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 2308 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 542
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 310
Medical City 125
Najaf 126
Al-Sulaymaniyah 60
Erbil 63
Duhok 10
Karbala 86
Kirkuk 61
Diyala 85
Wasit 96
Basra 109
Maysan 64
Babel 87
Al-Diwaniyah 119
Dhi Qar 50
Al-Anbar 7
Al-Muthanna 140
Nineveh 22
Saladin 146
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 331
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 414
Medical City 16
Najaf 177
Al-Sulaymaniyah 117
Erbil 124
Duhok 15
Karbala 171
Kirkuk 106
Diyala 65
Wasit 44
Basra 164
Maysan 53
Babel102
Al-Diwaniyah 88
Dhi Qar 37
Al-Anbar 21
Al-Muthanna 78
Nineveh 31
Saladin 9
While 88 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 11
Baghdad/ Al-Al-Karkh 9
Medical City 4
Najaf 4
Al-Sulaymaniyah 6
Erbil 4
Karbala 5
Kirkuk 11
Diyala 1
Wasit 2
Basra 13
Maysan 3
Babel 4
Dhi Qar 7
Al-Muthanna 1
Nineveh 1
Saladin 2
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 94693, while the total number of recoveries became 62836.
The total number of Inpatients is 26988, including 431 patients admitted to ICU.
The death toll is 3869.