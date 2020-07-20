Covid-19: 2163 new cases and 88 fatalities in Iraq today


2020/07/20 | 17:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Monday, 2163 new cases, 2308 recoveries, and 88 fatalities of Covid-19.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, 16498 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 809522.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 2308 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 542

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 310

 

Medical City 125

 

Najaf 126

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 60

 

Erbil 63

 

Duhok 10

 

Karbala 86

 

Kirkuk 61

 

Diyala 85

 

Wasit 96

 

Basra 109

 

Maysan 64

 

Babel 87

 

Al-Diwaniyah 119

 

Dhi Qar 50

 

Al-Anbar 7

 

Al-Muthanna 140

 

Nineveh 22

 

Saladin 146

 

 

 

 

 

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 331

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 414

 

Medical City 16

 

Najaf 177

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 117

 

Erbil 124

 

Duhok 15

 

Karbala 171

 

Kirkuk 106

 

Diyala 65

 

Wasit 44

 

Basra 164

 

Maysan 53

 

Babel102

 

Al-Diwaniyah 88

 

Dhi Qar 37

 

Al-Anbar 21

 

Al-Muthanna 78

 

Nineveh 31

 

Saladin 9

 

 

 

While 88 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 11

 

Baghdad/ Al-Al-Karkh 9

 

Medical City 4

 

Najaf 4

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

 

  Erbil 4

 

Karbala 5

 

Kirkuk 11

 

Diyala 1

 

Wasit 2

 

Basra 13

 

Maysan 3

 

Babel 4

 

Dhi Qar 7

 

Al-Muthanna 1

 

Nineveh 1

 

Saladin 2

 

 

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 94693, while the total number of recoveries became 62836.

The total number of Inpatients is 26988, including 431 patients admitted to ICU.

The death toll is 3869.

 

 

