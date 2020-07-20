Covid-19: 2163 new cases and 88 fatalities in Iraq today

2020/07/20 | 17:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Monday, 2163 new cases, 2308 recoveries, and 88 fatalities of Covid-19.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, 16498 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 809522.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 2308 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 542

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 310

Medical City 125

Najaf 126

Al-Sulaymaniyah 60

Erbil 63

Duhok 10

Karbala 86

Kirkuk 61

Diyala 85

Wasit 96

Basra 109

Maysan 64

Babel 87

Al-Diwaniyah 119

Dhi Qar 50

Al-Anbar 7

Al-Muthanna 140

Nineveh 22

Saladin 146

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 331

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 414

Medical City 16

Najaf 177

Al-Sulaymaniyah 117

Erbil 124

Duhok 15

Karbala 171

Kirkuk 106

Diyala 65

Wasit 44

Basra 164

Maysan 53

Babel102

Al-Diwaniyah 88

Dhi Qar 37

Al-Anbar 21

Al-Muthanna 78

Nineveh 31

Saladin 9

While 88 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 11

Baghdad/ Al-Al-Karkh 9

Medical City 4

Najaf 4

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

Erbil 4

Karbala 5

Kirkuk 11

Diyala 1

Wasit 2

Basra 13

Maysan 3

Babel 4

Dhi Qar 7

Al-Muthanna 1

Nineveh 1

Saladin 2

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 94693, while the total number of recoveries became 62836.



The total number of Inpatients is 26988, including 431 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 3869.