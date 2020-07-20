Calm security situation allows border villages farmers to harvest their crops

2020/07/20 | 18:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Residents of border villages in Duhok Governorate returned to their villages from which they were displaced weeks ago, due to the Turkish military operations, and began harvesting their lands.

Hashem Omar headman of Kashani village, in Zakho district, said that the local authorities allowed farmers to return to their lands to harvest crops.

Omar said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, "residents of several villages began, two days ago, to return to their farms after they left them in mid-June", noting that, "the Iraqi border guards deployed in several strategic locations overlooking these villages, which paved the way for farmers to return to their villages and farms".

Relatively calm security situation allowed the farmer to harvest their crops.

These villages are famous for growing grapes, pomegranates, figs, peaches, and apples in addition to vegetables.



The farmers of these areas have recently expressed their fears that their crops will be damaged due to the inability to harvest them amid the intense Turkish bombing.

Turkey has recently intensified its aerial and artillery shelling on border areas within Kurdistan Region.



Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.

The attacks resulted in human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan Region, which sparked the condemnation of the regional and federal governments.