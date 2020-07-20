Iraq signs several agreements with Saudi Arabia

2020/07/20 | 18:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Saudi official television reported, on Monday, that Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed agreements to invest in both energy and sports fields.

Furthermore, it was revealed today that the two countries signed several joint agreements, concerning investment, energy, education and health.

The meetings focused on strengthening the Iraqi-Saudi cooperation in various fields, and establishing a partnership between the private sectors of both countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The agency stated that an agreement had been signed between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Iraqi Ministry of Finance to provide loans to a number of projects in Iraq, noting that the kingdom will medically support Iraq in its combat against Covid-19.

An Iraqi delegation, headed by the Minister of finance Ali Allawi, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, in an official visit, while Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was scheduled to arrive on Monday, but his visit was postponed after King Salman was hospitalized for medical examinations.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs said yesterday, Sunday, that PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will pay an official visit to both Saudi Arabia and Iran, during which economic issues and bilateral relations will be discussed.