States mediate to release terrorists detained in Iraq: Saairun MP

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-SaairunAlliance MP Ghayeb Faisal revealed that some states are mediating to releaseterrorists detained in Iraq who belong to these states.Faisalsaid that Iraq's stance would not allow terrorists to be extradited before theyreceive their fair punishment. Parliament'sdefense and security committee member Abbas Sarwat on Monday revealedinformation about the entry of hundreds of terrorists carrying nonationality to Iraq, along with their families, to carry out suspicious schemes.Sarwatrevealed that the number of these terrorists and their familiesreaches about 2,500 people.AnbarMP Yahya al-Mohamadi on Monday called on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi toprovide an official explanation for the information about receiving such a numberof terrorists in Iraq, who hesaid their countries refused to allow them to return.This comes afterIraq announced liberating its cities from ISIS in2017 in the term of former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.