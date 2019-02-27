States mediate to release terrorists detained in Iraq: Saairun MP

2019/02/27 | 00:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saairun
Alliance MP Ghayeb Faisal revealed that some states are mediating to release
terrorists detained in Iraq who belong to these states.Faisal
said that Iraq's stance would not allow terrorists to be extradited before they
receive their fair punishment. Parliament's
defense and security committee member Abbas Sarwat on Monday revealed
information about the entry of hundreds of terrorists carrying no
nationality to Iraq, along with their families, to carry out suspicious schemes.Sarwat
revealed that the number of these terrorists and their families
reaches about 2,500 people.Anbar
MP Yahya al-Mohamadi on Monday called on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to
provide an official explanation for the information about receiving such a number
of terrorists in Iraq, who he
said their countries refused to allow them to return.This comes after
Iraq announced liberating its cities from ISIS in
2017 in the term of former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.
