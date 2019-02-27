عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


States mediate to release terrorists detained in Iraq: Saairun MP
2019/02/27 | 00:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Saairun

Alliance MP Ghayeb Faisal revealed that some states are mediating to release

terrorists detained in Iraq who belong to these states.Faisal

said that Iraq's stance would not allow terrorists to be extradited before they

receive their fair punishment. Parliament's

defense and security committee member Abbas Sarwat on Monday revealed

information about the entry of hundreds of terrorists carrying no

nationality to Iraq, along with their families, to carry out suspicious schemes.Sarwat

revealed that the number of these terrorists and their families

reaches about 2,500 people.Anbar

MP Yahya al-Mohamadi on Monday called on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to

provide an official explanation for the information about receiving such a number

of terrorists in Iraq, who he

said their countries refused to allow them to return.This comes after

Iraq announced liberating its cities from ISIS in

2017 in the term of former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW