First human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results

2020/07/20 | 19:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine was proved safe and showed an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday, with the strongest response seen in people who received two doses.

“There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise", vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert said.

Reuters reported that AstraZeneca has signed agreements with governments around the world to supply the vaccine should it prove effective and gain regulatory approval.



The company has said it will not seek to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.

Researchers said the vaccine caused minor side effects more frequently than a control group, but some of these could be reduced by taking paracetamol, with no serious adverse events from the vaccine.AZD1222 was developed by Oxford university and licensed to AstraZeneca, which has put it into large-scale, late-stage trials to test its efficacy.



It has also already signed deals to produce and supply over 2 billion doses of the shot.