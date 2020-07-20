COVID-19: 274 recoveries in Duhok

2020/07/20 | 19:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Duhok Health Directorate in Kurdistan Region announced, on Monday, that 8 COVID-19 patients achieved full recovery and were discharged home.

A statement issued by the directorate and received by Shafaq News agency, said that after they received the necessary medical treatment, 8 COVID-19 patients achieved full recovery and were discharged home.

The statement added that the total number of recoveries reached 274, pointing that the total number of inpatients in the governorate is 67.



