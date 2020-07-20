4 ISIS militants killed in Saladin

2020/07/20 | 19:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source in Saladin reported today, Monday, that 4 ISIS terrorists were killed and 7 were arrested, while one of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi militants passed away and five others were injured in an explosion that occurred north of Miqdadiyah, in Diyala governorate.

The source, who is an officer in the operations department of Samarra, told Shafaq News agency, "the security forces managed to kill 4 terrorists, northeast of Samarra", adding, "joint forces from the police and army, bombed islands in Tigris River, north of Samarra, were ISIS strongholds were located".