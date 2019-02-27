عربي | كوردى
Iraq's 3 leaders to discuss gov't formation with parties: source
2019/02/27 | 00:05
The presidency of Iraq is planning to hold a session

of talks with political leaders in the presence of the president, prime

minister and parliament speaker to discuss completing the formation of the

government and the US presence in Iraq, a source said.The meeting aims at reconciling between political

leaders and agreeing on a mechanism to expedite the completion of the

government, the source said.Prime Minister Adil

Abd al-Mahdi has worked on completing the formation of his government since he

took the post last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi

managed to get parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However

disagreement between political blocs, especially on the security ministries, have

thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance

has frequently tried to force the others to accept Fayadh as the interior

ministry candidate, Muqtada al-Sadr affirmed his rejection to Fayadh and any other partisan candidate for interior ministry.Sadr said that he

would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against

ISIS during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.In February, Fatah

Alliance MP Mithaq al-Hamedi said that his alliance has agreed with Saairun to

nominate another candidate for the Interior Ministry instead of Fayadh.National Wisdom

Movement MP Asaad al-Morshedi said that former Interior Minister Mohamed

al-Ghabban is the most likely to get nominated for the post.
