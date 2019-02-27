Iraq's 3 leaders to discuss gov't formation with parties: source

2019/02/27 | 00:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The presidency of Iraq is planning to hold a session
of talks with political leaders in the presence of the president, prime
minister and parliament speaker to discuss completing the formation of the
government and the US presence in Iraq, a source said.The meeting aims at reconciling between political
leaders and agreeing on a mechanism to expedite the completion of the
government, the source said.Prime Minister Adil
Abd al-Mahdi has worked on completing the formation of his government since he
took the post last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi
managed to get parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However
disagreement between political blocs, especially on the security ministries, have
thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance
has frequently tried to force the others to accept Fayadh as the interior
ministry candidate, Muqtada al-Sadr affirmed his rejection to Fayadh and any other partisan candidate for interior ministry.Sadr said that he
would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against
ISIS during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.In February, Fatah
Alliance MP Mithaq al-Hamedi said that his alliance has agreed with Saairun to
nominate another candidate for the Interior Ministry instead of Fayadh.National Wisdom
Movement MP Asaad al-Morshedi said that former Interior Minister Mohamed
al-Ghabban is the most likely to get nominated for the post.
