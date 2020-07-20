COVID-19: Seven fatalities and 258 new cases in Kurdistan today

2020/07/20 | 21:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq announced, on Monday, that it registered seven deaths and 258 new cases of COVID-19.

A statement of Kurdistan MoH, received by Shafaq News agency, said that during the past 24 hours, 74 patients were admitted to quarantine, to add up to 1,816 patients in 24 different centers, including 395 from Al-Sulaymaniyah and 1,421 from Duhok.

The statement indicated that the ministry conducted 2202 new tests, including 791 in Erbil, 511 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 215 in Garmyan, 655 in Duhok and 30 in Halabja.



The results showed 258 new patients tested positive for the virus, including 162 from Erbil, 50 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 34 from Garmyan, 2 from Duhok and 10 from Halabja.

The statement added that 106 patients have recovered, distributed as follows:

61 from Erbil, 21 Garmyan, 8 from Duhok and 16 from Halabja; while 7 patients passed away: 2 from Erbil, 3 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 1 from Garmyan and 1 from Raperin.

The total number of citizens admitted to quarantine since the emergence of the virus in the Region of Kurdistan has reached 19,600 people, 17,784 of whom were discharged; while the number of examinations conducted during the same period amounted to 176,777, including 75,529 in Erbil, 58,363 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 41170 in Duhok and 1715 in Halabja.

The statement said that the number of citizens who have caught the virus since its outbreak has reached 11,109, including 2975 from Erbil, 7421 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 343 from Duhok and 370 from Halabja; while the number of patients who have achieved recovery from the disease have reached 6044, including 2031 from Erbil and 3484 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 274 in Duhok and 255 from Halabja.

The statement noted that the number of patients in hospitals and health centers is 4646 people, including 868 from Erbil, 3601 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 69 from Duhok and 108 from Halabja.



The death toll has reached 419: 76 from Erbil, 336 from Al-Sulaymaniyah and 7 from Halabja.