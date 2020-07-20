Qatar sends two mobile hospitals to Iraq

2020/07/20 | 22:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The State of Qatar offers, Monday, two mobile hospitals to aid Iraq in the battle against COVID-19.

This came during a phone call received by the Iraqi Prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, from his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani.

A statement issued by the prime minister's office stated, “during the call, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed; and ways of developing them in various fields, especially in the fields of education, as well as exchanging views on a variety of current regional and international issues of common concern.”

The contact also touched upon the novel Coronavirus pandemic and its economic repercussions and reviewed the efforts of the two countries against them and the importance of coordination in this context.

Bin Khalifa expressed the willingness of the State of Qatar to support Iraq's efforts in combating the threat of the pandemic, by providing two mobile hospitals, one of which is being equipped for Dhi Qar Governorate and the other to be sent to Fallujah District in Al-Anbar Governorate.

Al-Kazemi expressed his thanks to the government and people of Qatar, stressing that his government is keen on strengthening brotherly relations between the two countries.