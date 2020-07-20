KSA announces July 31st as the first day of Eid Al-Adha

2020/07/20 | 22:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has announced that Friday, July 31, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The court said that tomorrow, Tuesday, is the 30th of Dhu Al Qaeda, and Wednesday, July 22, will mark the first of Dhu Al Hijja.

Accordingly, Eid Al-Adha coincides with July 31st, according to the Official Saudi News Agency.

The Kingdom’s National Centre for Disease Prevention and Control unveiled health a slew of protocols for the Haj season, as well as several general guidelines for health workers and practitioners regarding during the Haj season.