Iraqi authorities issue a traveler's guide ahead of re-opening airports

2020/07/21 | 00:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi authorities issued, on Monday, a guide for travelers and local air transport companies, in preparation for reopening the Iraqi airports scheduled on July 23.

The new regulations include obligatory social distancing measures and personal protective equipment, in addition to limiting the airports functional capacity to the half.

The Iraqi authorities have allocated the rear seats of the plane, according to the guide, to passengers who demonstrate symptoms during the flight.

The authorities will impose mandatory temperature checks on all travelers on arrival and departure, in addition to obliging all Iraqi and foreign travelers arriving in Iraq to perform a PCR test 48 hours before the flight.



Arrivals will undergo a "clinical" check as well.

Similarly, departing travelers must undergo a mandatory PCR before departure as well.

Authorities have obligated airport management to provide quarantine places in case a passenger developed symptoms.



Moreover, thermal cameras must be installed in the halls of arrival and departure.