COVID-19: KRG announces 7 deaths and 258 new infections in past 24 hours
2020/07/21 | 00:12 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region reached 11,109 late on Monday.

(Photo: Anadolu Agency)

