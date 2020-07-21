Dirjal: Riyadh meetings were fruitful

2020/07/21 | 01:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Minister of Youth and Sports, Adnan Dirjal, announced on Monday that he had "successful" discussions with officials in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on multiple vital aspects.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Dirjal said, "The meetings in Riyadh resulted in an agreement to send a specialized technical committee to Iraq soon to determine the final location and frameworks for the sports city and the big stadium presented by the Saudi monarch to sports fans and athletes in Iraq".

He added, "The protocol of youth sports cooperation concluded between the two countries in 2017 will be reactivated again in a wider scope to include the establishment of training camps, youth conferences and staff development to serve the youth of the two brotherly countries."

Regarding national teams and clubs, Dirjal said, "The Saudi stadiums will be open to Iraqi teams and clubs in various games, including the establishment of a friendly match between the Iraqi and Saudi national teams after discussing the requirements of Coronavirus pandemic."