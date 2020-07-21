Iraqi Federal Police arrests ISIS media official in Kirkuk

2020/07/21 | 01:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / ISIS media official in Kirkuk, on Monday, was apprehended today, Monday, by Iraqi Authorities.

The Federal Police managed to arrest the media official of ISIS in the governorate of Kirkuk, according to a statement of the Federal Police Command received by Shafaq News agency.

The statement added, "The official also worked in the Services Bureau, during the control of ISIS terrorist gangs in some areas and he participated in several terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens."