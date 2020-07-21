Senior Officials Discuss Iran-Iraq Trade Ties

2020/07/21 | 03:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraqi President Barham Salih weighed plans for the development of the economic and trade ties between the two countries.
Zarif met with President Salih in Baghdad on Sunday for talks on a range of issues.
In the gathering, Zarif and Salih highlighted the age-old and historic relations between […]
Zarif met with President Salih in Baghdad on Sunday for talks on a range of issues.
In the gathering, Zarif and Salih highlighted the age-old and historic relations between […]