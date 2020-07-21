Director of Goethe Institute in Iraq kidnapped

2020/07/21 | 09:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A member of the Commission for Human Rights, Ali al-Bayati, announced on Tuesday that a German woman had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Al-Bayati said, "Hella Lewis, director of the cultural section of Goethe Institute, has been kidnapped in Abu Nuw'as Street at eight o'clock by unknown gunmen".

In the same context, a security source told Shafaq News agency that the ministry of interior is conducting a serious follow up on the case".