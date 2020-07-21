IOM launches support plan for internally displaced families in Iraq

2020/07/21 | 09:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said today, Tuesday, that it had launched, in cooperation with the Iraqi government, the first round of its support plan for internally displaced families in Iraq.

The organization said in a statement published on its website, that more than 50 displaced families in Amiriyah Fallujah camp, received support this week to return to their original areas of residence in Al-Anbar province.

Furthermore, It is expected that the current phase of this initiative, will reach about 2400 registered displaced families that will receive similar support in the provinces of Al-Anbar and Nineveh.

In addition, interventions at the family and community level will include: protection, repair and reconstruction of homes, removal of debris, living assistance, transportation, cash assistance in the form of grants and re-installation, rehabilitation of basic services and support for post-return reintegration.

According to the statement, the safe and decent return of the displaced becomes more important amid Covid-19 crisis, especially with the high risk of infection in camps.

The organization estimates, "the number of displaced people after the end of the conflict with ISIS at 1.3 million".

It is noteworthy that the initiative is a part of a collective effort involving civil society organizations and UN agencies, to support the people of Iraq and their government.



