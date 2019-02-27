Al-Hakim meets UNHCR in Geneva

2019/02/27 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammed Ali al-Hakim met UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva Filippo Grandi during the 40th session of the Human Rights Council on Tuesday.
Al-Hakim explained that there is a need for UN and humanitarian organizations in Iraq for rehabilitating what has been destroyed by terrorism.
“We look for expanding the work of the commission and providing the necessary requirements for the IDPs,” added al-Hakim according to a statement by MOFA media office.
He also asserted that the destroyed cities need to be reconstructed for IDPs to return to their homelands.
Grandi also clarified that the commission will keep receiving the IDPs and will work on providing assistance to them as they return home.
