Extreme heat wave will hit Iraq next week

Attiah posted on Facebook, "It is perhaps the most severe in the history of Iraq, a very hot wave expected to affect all of the country's cities as of the beginning of next week."
"Although temperatures are currently recording 50 ° C, it is expected to reach record levels approaching 53 ° C in the south and a little less in central and middle Euphrates cities and 50 ° C in many areas of the low northern cities, during the heatwave," he added.
Attiah predicted that, "this wave will continue until the end of this month and it will decrease a little after that."
He continued, "This wave is caused by high atmospheric depth in the upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by a superficial thermal low, which work together as heat preserving glass-dome."
Attiah advised, "quit working under direct radiation during the next week and drink more fluids."