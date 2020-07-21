Extreme heat wave will hit Iraq next week

2020/07/21 | 11:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Weather forecaster, Sadiq Attiah, predicted on Tuesday that a severe heatwave will invade Iraq early next week and will continue through the end of this month.

Attiah posted on Facebook, "It is perhaps the most severe in the history of Iraq, a very hot wave expected to affect all of the country's cities as of the beginning of next week."

"Although temperatures are currently recording 50 ° C, it is expected to reach record levels approaching 53 ° C in the south and a little less in central and middle Euphrates cities and 50 ° C in many areas of the low northern cities, during the heatwave," he added.

Attiah predicted that, "this wave will continue until the end of this month and it will decrease a little after that."

He continued, "This wave is caused by high atmospheric depth in the upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by a superficial thermal low, which work together as heat preserving glass-dome."

Attiah advised, "quit working under direct radiation during the next week and drink more fluids."