Turkey continues to face scrutiny over Afrin's olive oil

2019/02/27 | 00:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – More reports have emerged accusing Turkey of selling olive oil it took from Afrin to European countries despite the Turkish-backed Afrin council denying any wrongdoing.
Nasir Husso, the head of the Turkish-backed Afrin’s Chamber of Industry and Trade, claimed Afrin’s olives was not stolen and sold to Turkish traders according to world prices, Anadolu Agency reported.
Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalinhas also claimed Ankara upholds its respect for the property of Syrian Kurds, especially after its occupation of Afrin in March 2018.
However, Çeleng Omer, a former university lecturer from Afrin, said Turkish-backed groups andsettlers had stolen the olive crops which belonged to displaced people from Afrin.
According to Omer, the olive crops were seized “on the pretext that they [displaced persons] left. He added that the relatives of these displaced persons were prevented from approaching the crops and harvesting olives.
“Turkey and Islamist groups not only forced farmers to sell their olive oil at low prices but they also forced farmers to pay tribute to allow them to harvest their crops or go to their fields,” Omer told Kurdistan 24.
“I think he [Husso] is trying to acquit Turkey of the crimes of theft and looting.”
In November, Turkey’s Agriculture Minister admitted to Turkey’s seizure of Afrin olives, stating that 600 tons were brought into Turkey.
Several international news outlets such as Fox News and the Telegraph report that Turkey is passing off Afrin’s olive oil as their own, and selling it to European countries.
Amjad Othman, a spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), described Turkey’s sale of stolen olives from Afrin as a crime.
“European companies should be careful not to be partner in the crime of the occupation of Afrin, and not a partner in the stealing of the property of the people of Afrin,” Othman told Kurdistan 24.
Joshua Landis, head of the Middle East program at the University of Oklahoma, suggested that the actions of Turkish-backed rebel groups show that Turkey is against the Kurds, despite Ankara insisting it only targets “terrorists.”
“But the pillaging of the [olive] oil crop gives the lie to the ‘benign’ occupation,” Landis told Kurdistan 24.
“It also forewarns us about what will happen if Turkey invades north Syria,” he added. “Turkey assures us that it has done no harm to the Kurds of Afrin and has only chased out YPG [People’s Protection Units] militants. This is not true.”
Nicholas A. Heras, a Middle East security analyst at the Washington-based Center for a New American Security, stated that the US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, James Jeffrey, should press Turkey on the matter especially if the allegations of olive oil theft are accurate.
“The US should also think twice about any force that Turkey would offer it for counter-ISIS operations in northeastern Syria,” Heras told Kurdistan 24. “The conduct of the Turkish-backed, Syrian rebels in Afrin has been deplorable.”
“These allegations are very serious and could be reasonably used as evidence of war crimes if found to be true.”
Kurdistan 24 spoke to several displaced civilians from Afrin, who complained about Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish government stealing their olive oil, or buying it at low prices.
“There is oppression, all the olives are stolen, they take the olive oil and now also cut the olive trees,” Derin, 50, a displaced civilian from Afrin, said.
Diana Semaan, Amnesty International’s Syria researcher, told Kurdistan 24 she is unsure about Turkey selling Afrin’s oil but believes armed groups “have confiscated olive oil lands from Afrin’s residents.”
“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, it is only the allies of parties to the conflict who have any kind of leverage over them,” Semaan said.
“Turkey is supporting these groups which are committing violations under Turkey’s watchful eye,” she added. “Turkey must pressure these groups to end violations and abuses against civilians in Afrin.”
“Turkey, itself, has an obligation as a military occupier to abide by international law.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
Nasir Husso, the head of the Turkish-backed Afrin’s Chamber of Industry and Trade, claimed Afrin’s olives was not stolen and sold to Turkish traders according to world prices, Anadolu Agency reported.
Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalinhas also claimed Ankara upholds its respect for the property of Syrian Kurds, especially after its occupation of Afrin in March 2018.
However, Çeleng Omer, a former university lecturer from Afrin, said Turkish-backed groups andsettlers had stolen the olive crops which belonged to displaced people from Afrin.
According to Omer, the olive crops were seized “on the pretext that they [displaced persons] left. He added that the relatives of these displaced persons were prevented from approaching the crops and harvesting olives.
“Turkey and Islamist groups not only forced farmers to sell their olive oil at low prices but they also forced farmers to pay tribute to allow them to harvest their crops or go to their fields,” Omer told Kurdistan 24.
“I think he [Husso] is trying to acquit Turkey of the crimes of theft and looting.”
In November, Turkey’s Agriculture Minister admitted to Turkey’s seizure of Afrin olives, stating that 600 tons were brought into Turkey.
Several international news outlets such as Fox News and the Telegraph report that Turkey is passing off Afrin’s olive oil as their own, and selling it to European countries.
Amjad Othman, a spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), described Turkey’s sale of stolen olives from Afrin as a crime.
“European companies should be careful not to be partner in the crime of the occupation of Afrin, and not a partner in the stealing of the property of the people of Afrin,” Othman told Kurdistan 24.
Joshua Landis, head of the Middle East program at the University of Oklahoma, suggested that the actions of Turkish-backed rebel groups show that Turkey is against the Kurds, despite Ankara insisting it only targets “terrorists.”
“But the pillaging of the [olive] oil crop gives the lie to the ‘benign’ occupation,” Landis told Kurdistan 24.
“It also forewarns us about what will happen if Turkey invades north Syria,” he added. “Turkey assures us that it has done no harm to the Kurds of Afrin and has only chased out YPG [People’s Protection Units] militants. This is not true.”
Nicholas A. Heras, a Middle East security analyst at the Washington-based Center for a New American Security, stated that the US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, James Jeffrey, should press Turkey on the matter especially if the allegations of olive oil theft are accurate.
“The US should also think twice about any force that Turkey would offer it for counter-ISIS operations in northeastern Syria,” Heras told Kurdistan 24. “The conduct of the Turkish-backed, Syrian rebels in Afrin has been deplorable.”
“These allegations are very serious and could be reasonably used as evidence of war crimes if found to be true.”
Kurdistan 24 spoke to several displaced civilians from Afrin, who complained about Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish government stealing their olive oil, or buying it at low prices.
“There is oppression, all the olives are stolen, they take the olive oil and now also cut the olive trees,” Derin, 50, a displaced civilian from Afrin, said.
Diana Semaan, Amnesty International’s Syria researcher, told Kurdistan 24 she is unsure about Turkey selling Afrin’s oil but believes armed groups “have confiscated olive oil lands from Afrin’s residents.”
“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, it is only the allies of parties to the conflict who have any kind of leverage over them,” Semaan said.
“Turkey is supporting these groups which are committing violations under Turkey’s watchful eye,” she added. “Turkey must pressure these groups to end violations and abuses against civilians in Afrin.”
“Turkey, itself, has an obligation as a military occupier to abide by international law.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany