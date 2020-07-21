COVID-19: Russia to launch massive production of a vaccine in August

2020/07/21 | 13:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Director-General of The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dimitriev said that Russia may be able to launch massive production of a vaccine against the novel Coronavirus, causing COVID-19, for commercial marketing by next August.

He added in a press interview published today, "The first phase of the tests has been completed and the second stage will be completed by August 3rd.



Afterward, the third stage of the tests will start in Russia and several countries simultaneously," adding that, "We expect to obtain approval from Russian health regulators in August.



Soon after that, we plan to start mass production.



"

"We expect to get the approval of other countries in September," Dimitriev added.

"30 million doses of the vaccine will be produced in Russia (when the need is 40-50 million doses) and total with the partner countries will reach 200 million doses," according to Dimitriev.

The head of RDIF indicated that the third stage of clinical trials of the vaccine will be conducted in the Middle East, including over 100 patients in UAE, Turkey, Africa and other countries.

Dmitriev said, "The mass production of this vaccine will be able to stop the second possible wave of this pandemic.



Initially, we will cover the demand for the vaccine in Russia."

According to IMF calculations, more than 3 billion doses of these vaccines will be produced in 2021, "which will allow the world to effectively fight the coronavirus."