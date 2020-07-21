MP: An international company will audit the contracts of mobile companies

2020/07/21 | 13:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / MP Mohamed Shiaa Al-Sudani announced today, Tuesday, a parliamentary resolution to employ an international telecommunications company to audit the contracts of mobile companies.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Al-Sudani said that he obtained the approval of the Presidency of the Council of Representatives to consult a global company specialized in telecommunications to audit financial, administrative, technical and legal obligations related to mobile phone licensing contracts from 2007 to 2020.

Al-Sudani indicated that his request was supported by the votes of 84 MPs, stressing that he will follow the developments of this investigation, as this step enhances the professional supervisory work that is based on the constitution and the law and contributes to holding everyone accountable for the waste of public money, regardless of its position.