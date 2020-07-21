KDP: KUP cannot stay in the government while it stalls the parliament

2020/07/21 | 14:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc criticized, on Tuesday, the decision of the National Union bloc (KUP) to suspend its attendance at the sessions of Kurdistan Regional Parliament.

"No party can stall the parliament sessions," Khoshnaw said in a press conference held today, attended by a reporter of Shafaq News agency.

he added, "We are waiting for the two parties to hold a meeting.



Afterward, we will not wait for any party to interfere in the affairs of Parliament and disable it."

"The National Union cannot continue in the government and block the parliament because the distribution of positions and participation in the political process came with one file," Khoshnaw said.

He stressed, "there is no legal basis according to the internal system of any party that stipulates the obstruction of the work of Parliament."

On Monday, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan decided to suspend its attendance at the regional parliament’s sessions, including Parliament Speaker Riwaz Fayeq, the party's leader, following the dispute with Kurdistan Democratic Party, the two largest parties in the region.

A source from the National Union told Shafaq News agency that the party's leadership council said that the party will not return to the parliament unless a meeting with Kurdistan Democratic Party is held.

The National Union elected in February this year, Pavel Talabani and Lahore Sheikh Genki co-presidents and no official meeting with the leadership level with the KDP was throughout that period.

The new leadership of the National Union accuses Kurdistan Democratic Party of not recognizing it.



The source says that one reason for the union's recent decision is to pressure the Democrat to recognize it.

Kurdistani Democrat has a majority in the Parliament of the Region, as does the Presidency of the Territory and its government.

The source added that the Union party is also studying the suspension of the work of his affiliates in the region's government in the coming days.



However, according to the source, Kosrat Rasoul, Mala Bakhtiyar, Saadi Pira and others did not approve this decision.

For his part, a leading source in the KUP confirmed this information and informed Shafaq News agency that several leaders left the leadership council meeting after issuing the decision, which he described as "bad."