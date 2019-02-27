Iraq continues ban on importing Indian poultry over bird flu outbreak

2019/02/27 | 00:40
Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture issued on
Tuesday a decree to continue the ban imposed by the country on the import of
poultry and its derivatives from India due to being infected with bird flu.The ban also includes the import of ornamental
birds, birds' feathers, or any other products that include poultry as one of
its components from India.The ministry pointed out that this ban comes in
order to protect the Iraqi consumer and to protect the poultry sector from
infection with this epidemic disease as well.Tens of thousands of chickens have been culled
after a wild bird brought the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus H5N8 to a
farm in Diyala, Iraq.
