Iraq continues ban on importing Indian poultry over bird flu outbreak

2019/02/27 | 00:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture issued onTuesday a decree to continue the ban imposed by the country on the import ofpoultry and its derivatives from India due to being infected with bird flu.The ban also includes the import of ornamentalbirds, birds' feathers, or any other products that include poultry as one ofits components from India.The ministry pointed out that this ban comes inorder to protect the Iraqi consumer and to protect the poultry sector frominfection with this epidemic disease as well.Tens of thousands of chickens have been culledafter a wild bird brought the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus H5N8 to afarm in Diyala, Iraq.