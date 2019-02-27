عربي | كوردى
Iraq continues ban on importing Indian poultry over bird flu outbreak
2019/02/27 | 00:40
Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture issued on

Tuesday a decree to continue the ban imposed by the country on the import of

poultry and its derivatives from India due to being infected with bird flu.The ban also includes the import of ornamental

birds, birds' feathers, or any other products that include poultry as one of

its components from India.The ministry pointed out that this ban comes in

order to protect the Iraqi consumer and to protect the poultry sector from

infection with this epidemic disease as well.Tens of thousands of chickens have been culled

after a wild bird brought the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus H5N8 to a

farm in Diyala, Iraq.







