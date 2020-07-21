A fire broke out in the Green zone

2020/07/21 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security official source said, on Tuesday, that a fire had broken out inside the Green Zone in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The green zone includes the Iraqi parliament building and other sensitive governmental departments, in addition to embassies and diplomatic and international missions.

The source informed Shafaq News agency, that a fire broke out in a grassland inside the Green Zone, noting that civil defense teams immediately rushed to the site.

With the onset of summer, many fires break out in residential, commercial and industrial areas, in addition to markets and governmental institutions.



Casualties are estimated at millions of dollars annually.