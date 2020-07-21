COVID-19: 81 deaths and 2000+ new cases today in Iraq

2020/07/21 | 16:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment announced, on Tuesday, that 2466 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours throughout the country, while more than 2000 patients have achieved recovery.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry said that 16,280 tests were conducted in all specialized laboratories in Iraq, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the virus to 825802.

The statement added that the Ministry of Health and Environment registered today 2114 new cases of recovery in Iraq, distributed as follows: Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 303, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 376, Medical City 130, Najaf 249, Al-Sulaimaniyah 37, Erbil 61, Duhok 8, Karbala 110, Kirkuk 122, Diyala 102, Wasit 94, Basra 98, Maysan 85, Babel 88, Al-Diwaniyah 121, Dhi Qar 45, Al-Anbar 13, Al-Muthanna 25, Nineveh 12, Saladin 35.

The statement noted that the new cases for this day have reached 2466 cases, as follows: Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 356, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 320, Medical City 30, Najaf 283, Al-Sulaymaniyah 94, Erbil 162, Duhok 2, Karbala 187, Kirkuk 129, Diyala 82, Wasit 159, Basra 134, Maysan 54, Babel 126, Al-Anbar 21, Al-Muthanna 104, Nineveh 37, Saladin 86.

81 deaths were registered today, as follows: Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 9, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 9, Medical City 3, Najaf 3, Al-Sulaymaniyah 5, Erbil 2, Karbala 7, Kirkuk 7, Diyala 4, Wasit 4, Basra 10, Maysan 2 Babel 3, Al-Diwaniyah 6, Dhi Qar 2, Al-Anbar 1, Al-Muthanna 2, Nineveh 1, Saladin 1.

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 64,950 (recovery rate 66.8%), while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 97159, including 28259 inpatients and 428 ICU patients.



The death toll has reached 3950.