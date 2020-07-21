Iraq and Iran are on the verge of a

2020/07/21 | 16:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Director of International Affairs of the Iranian Central Bank, Hamid Ghanbari, revealed today, Tuesday, that Iran and Iraq are finalizing an agreement regarding foreign currencies.

Ghanbari, who accompanied the Minister of Foreign affairs, Mohammed Javad Zarif, on his visit to Baghdad, said that the negotiations were useful and constructive between the two sides, noting that the final stage will be discussed with the Iraqi Prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi today, Tuesday, in Tehran.

Ghanbari predicted, in an interview published by Iranian media, "a multi-million influx of foreign currency will cover a large part of the demand if an agreement was reached."

The Central Bank of Iran and its Iraqi counterpart signed a memorandum of cooperation related to banking and financial ties last year.

Ghanbari indicated that the negotiations that took place yesterday, Sunday, were an extension of the memorandum and the visit of the Central Bank Governor, AbdolNaser Hemmati, to Iraq last month comes in the same framework.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived today, Tuesday, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for a two-day official visit at the head of a high-ranking government delegation.