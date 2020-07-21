Rouhani: a significant trade relation with Iraq

2020/07/21 | 16:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, today Tuesday that trade relations have become "good" between Tehran and Baghdad.Rouhani said in a joint conference with Al- Kadhimi in Tehran that he discussed with the Iraqi Prime Minister the ways of cooperation to face coronavirus pandemic, saying that, “Iran has the capabilities to support Iraq to confront Covid-19.”The Iranian president added that "Since Al-Kadhimi assumed the power, the commercial relations between the two countries is significant.”Earlier, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on an official visit at the head of a government delegation.