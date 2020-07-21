Continuous Turkish aerial attacks on northern Duhok

2020/07/21 | 16:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local official said, on Tuesday, that the sub-district of Dirluk, Imadiyah District, north of Duhok governorate has been a subject for a continuous Turkish Aerial attacks over the past three days.

The Administrator of the sub-district, Sami Oshana, told Shafaq News agency that the vicinity of the village "Sarkali" has been bombed by Turkish aircraft, which led to the ignited fires in hundreds of dunums of agricultural lands and forests.

He added that "Link Mount" was also subjected to airstrikes by the Turkish Air Force.

The local official revealed that 45 villages out of 57 villages have been abandoned by their inhabitants since the conflict between the PKK and Ankara began, indicating that seven civilians were killed by the Turkish army during the past two years.

The Turkish shelling over the past weeks has resulted in human and material losses.

The bombing sparked condemnation of Kurdistan Regional Government, which also demanded PKK fighters to leave the region to avoid tensions.

Baghdad also condemned the Turkish attacks and summoned the Turkish ambassador twice and delivered two strongly worded protest notes.



Besides, the federal government deployed border guards at several points in Duhok governorate on the Turkish border.