Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be a starting point to attack Iran

2020/07/21 | 17:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said today Tuesday that Iraq supported Iran in its economic crisis, confirming at the same time that his government pursued a foreign policy based on balance and non-interference in internal affairs."Iraq is are facing challenges and we must coordinate with Iran to meet them, including the Corona pandemic," Al-Kadhimi said in a joint press conference with the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, today in Tehran.

"That the Iraqi people want to work together on bilateral relations and cooperation, according to the specificity of each country and on the basis of non-interference in internal affairs" he added.Al-Kadhimi also said, “Iran was the first to support Iraq in its war against ISIS and the radical groups, and for this reason, Iraq turned into a market for Iranian trade, especially during the economic crisis."He added, “Our policy depends on goodwill with the neighboring countries, and we have to work with all to come up with a comprehensive solution to the tensions in the region.”"Our foreign policy is based on the principle of balance in relations and avoiding the policy of axis, so Iraq will not be a starting point to attack Iran." The PM emphasized."We also discussed activating the agreements between the two countries, including linking the railway between Iran and Basra," Al-Kadhimi concluded.