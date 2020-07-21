Sea waybills: exports Iraq is still underperforming

2020/07/21 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / sea waybills and sources said that Iraq's crude oil exports increased since the beginning of July, indicating that the second largest source in OPEC is still underperforming according to OPEC-led supply reduction agreement.Based on Refinitiv Eikon DATA, in the first 20 days of July, the south of Iraq’s exports was about 2.70 million barrels per day, without changing in the official numbers of June.Iraq has told OPEC+ that it will make up for over-production through larger cuts in later months.