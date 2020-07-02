Tap To Be Listed On Bithumb Global

2020/07/21 | 17:50 - Source: Iraq News

Tap goes live on Bithumb Global 2 July 2020

What we do is combine the legacy of traditional banking with the allure of the crypto market to allow customers to access their crypto and use this as an additional method of personal finance.”— Arsen Torosian (26yrs), tap Founder / CEOBRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, ENGLAND, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- tap, the world’s first truly unified crypto banking app is pleased to announce it will list its XTP Digital asset on the Bithumb Global GEM Board which will go live on Thursday 2 July 2020.New listings onto Bithumb Global provide exposure to new traders, which means that the Tap Token $XTP will have more liquidity and higher trading volumes than it previously did and will provide momentum for other exchange listings.Since launching to the public on the 24 February 2020, tap has organically grown to over 6k customers, is still the only company in Europe currently operating a MasterCard and is regulated to hold customers' crypto assets.



Regulated to trade and store customers' digital assets by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, tap is in essence, bridging the gap between traditional and non-traditional currency.Arsen Torosian (26yrs), tap Founder / CEO, said:“We are excited to be listed on Bithumb Global which should see an increase in our exposure, especially in Asia, Bithumb Global's main hub.



At Tap, we feel it is important that the value of the token is securely anchored to the success of the project.



We believe investors can take confidence from four features we offer: 1.



Pay transactions fees in $XTP to receive 25% discount 2.



Stake Tap tokens $XTP for better accounts 3.



Monthly Tap token $XTP burning 4.



Partner staking.“Currently Tap is the only app with a Mastercard licenced and operating in Europe enabling users to instantly transform digital assets into wealth.



What we do is combine the legacy of traditional banking with the allure of the crypto market to allow customers to easily access their crypto and use this as an additional or alternative method of personal finance.”tap currently supports three cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC and three fiat currencies: USD, EUR, GBP.



In the future tap will expand these supported currencies to any cryptocurrency with a daily traded volume of $1m+ and the top 14 fiat currencies supported by the card scheme.-ends-For all media inquiries including interviews and image requests, please contact: Citrus Ornge on: nicola@citrusornge.comFor further information please visit: https://www.tap.global/Investment: http://invest.tap.globalWhitepaper: https://www.tap.global/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/TapGlobal-Whitepaper-7.pdf@tapofficial1https://support.bithumb.pro/hc/en-us/articles/360051106553Notes to Editors:Fast Facts:· Consumers have started using cryptocurrencies on several merchant services and the monthly average has grown from $9.8 Million in 2013 to $190.2 million by 2018.



· Cryptocurrencies are receiving unprecedented levels of attention from new investors, with the global crypto market projected to grow with a CAGR of 32%.· Tap’s primary and initial aim has always been to simplify crypto and general personal investment and also now offers foreign exchange for travellers.Tap Global Ltd.Tap Global Ltd (tap) is a Gibraltar company providing clients with real time trading of crypto assets utilising multiple exchanges from one APP.



The multi crypto and Fiat wallet structure of tap coupled with bespoke designed proprietary middleware solution allows TAP to facilitate trades efficiently and seamlessly.



tap officially launched to the public in February 2020.Arsen Torosian – Co-Founder / CEOArsen (26yrs) started software development at the age of 14yrs.



From the age of 16yrs, he moved into app development focusing on iOS, and built a successful app development company from the ground up.



In 2012, one of his developed apps became a top three downloaded game in the USA and won a 2012 Hack Battle by TNW.



Arsen then took a keen interest in cryptocurrencies and became a broker and trader of Bitcoin.



He sold his successful brokering company shortly before starting the Tap project.This prepaid Mastercard is issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to a licence by Mastercard International.



Transact Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.



Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.Tap Global Limited (Tap) is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with license No.



