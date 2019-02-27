Iraqi president back home after visits to Cairo, Paris

2019/02/27 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's President Barham Salih arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday after carrying out a visit to Egypt, where he attended the first Arab-European Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.
During Salih's visit to Egypt, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed that he values the profound and firm Egyptian-Iraqi relations, which are reinforced by affinity as well as social interaction between the two peoples, according to media reports.
Sisi also reiterated Egypt’s commitment to promoting frameworks of cooperation toward new and diverse prospects in the various political, economic, trade and cultural areas according to the needs of the Iraqi people, particularly reconstruction efforts in Iraq.
