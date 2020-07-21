Border crossing in Kurdistan denies social media reports

2020/07/21 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The spokesperson of the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing in the Duhok governorate denied today reports saying that the Iraqi Army took control of the crossing.The spokesman of the border crossing Kami Kamal mentioned in a statement received by Shafaq news agency that “a number of social media websites published news claiming that the Iraqi army took control of the international border crossing of Ibrahim Khalil.
Stressing that he utterly denies this news”.
