Iran: a new record of Covid-19 fatalities

2020/07/21 | 18:46 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education data reported on Tuesday 229 deaths in the past 24 hours which is a new record of Covid-19 fatalities.Iran, one of the most affected nations in the Middle East, started to ease up social isolation in mid-April for supporting its economy that has been struggled due to the U.S sanctions.The spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, Sima Sadat Lari, told the official Iranian TV that “the Islamic Republic recorded a total of 14,634 fatalities, 278,827 cases, and 242,351 recoveries.Last week, Reza Jalili-Khoshnood, a senior official of Tehran's anti-coronavirus task force said “Hospitals in Iran face acute shortages of medical personnel and beds as the country tackles a powerful second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.”His statements conflicted with the usual assurances from President Hassan Rouhani that Iran has enough medical personnel and facilities.His statements contradicted with the assurances of President Hassan Rouhani that “Iran has enough staff and medical facilities.”These days, Rouhani and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appear in the official media wearing a mask to encourage the citizens to use it.